Statue of Subhash Chandra Bose to be installed at India Gate, says PM Modi

Ahead of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s 125th birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that his statue will be installed at India Gate to honour his contribution to the independence movement.

“At a time when the entire nation is marking the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, I am glad to share that his grand statue, made of granite, will be installed at India Gate,” PM Modi tweeted on Friday. “This would be a symbol of India’s indebtedness to him.”

Till the grand statue of Netaji Bose is completed, a hologram statue of his would be present at the same place. I will unveil the hologram statue on 23rd January, Netaji’s birth anniversary. pic.twitter.com/jsxFJwEkSJ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 21, 2022

Until the installation is completed, a hologram of Netaji will be projected at the site of the statue, the prime minister said. “I will unveil the hologram statue on 23rd January, Netaji’s birth anniversary,” he tweeted.

The statue will be installed under the grand canopy near which the Amar Jawan Jyothi flickers in remembrance of India’s martyrs. The eternal flame, which has not been extinguished for 50 years, will be put off on Friday, as it will be merged with the flame at the National War Memorial. The canopy, which was built along with the rest of the grand monument in the 1930s by Sir Edwin Lutyens, once housed a statue of the former king of England George V.

The statue was later moved to Coronation Park in Central Delhi in the mid-1960s.