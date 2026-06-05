{Subhash C Kashyap • 1929-2026}: Ex-secretary general of Lok Sabha, Constitution expert dies at 97

His textbooks were among the favourites for students of political science and law, as also for civil services aspirants

Subhash C Kashyap – constitutional expert, renowned author, former secretary general of the Lok Sabha, and an expert associated with crucial government committees – passed away here on Thursday at the age of 97. He was ailing and bed-ridden for quite some time.

Born on May 10, 1929, Kashyap was a legal luminary with a tremendous range – his textbooks ‘Our Constitution: An Introduction to India’s Constitution and Constitutional Law’ and ‘Constitution of India: A Handbook for Students’ – were among the favourites for students of political science and law, as also for civil services aspirants.

But he donned several other caps too. When Atal Bihari Vajpayee was Prime Minister, Kashyap was a prominent member of the National Commission to Review the Working of the Constitution and Chairman of its Drafting and Editorial Committee. He had also been Honorary Constitutional Advisor to the Government of India on Panchayati Raj Laws and Institutions — a key initiative of the early 1990s.