Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2020 LIVE updates: India will always be grateful for his bravery in resisting colonialism, says PM

Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2020: Paying homage to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 123rd birth anniversary, PM Narendra Modi today said India will always remain grateful for his valiance and contribution to resisting colonialism.

“India will always remain grateful to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose for his bravery and indelible contribution to resisting colonialism. He stood up for the progress and well-being of his fellow Indians,” Modi tweeted along with a video.

Saluting Bose’s valour, the prime minister also tweeted out an excerpt from the diary of his father Janakinath Bose which read “A son was born at midday.”

“This son became a valorous freedom fighter and thinker who devoted his life towards one great cause- India’s freedom. I refer to Netaji Bose, who we proudly remember on his Jayanti today,” Modi said.

Drawing inspiration from Bose’s courage and patriotism, President Ram Nath Kovind too paid tribute to the freedom fighter and said, “Tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary. He remains one of our most beloved national heroes and an icon of India’s freedom struggle. At his word, millions of Indians joined the freedom movement and gave their all. His courage and patriotism inspire us.”

Jharkhand has declared today a public holiday to mark Bose’s birth anniversary. The day was removed from the list of holidays between 2015 and 2019, though ‘Netaji Jayanti’ had been a holiday till 2014, an official release said.

“Jharkhand had been the ‘karma bhoomi’ (workplace) of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, whose contribution in the freedom movement can never be forgotten. We all should take inspiration from his life,” the release said, quoting CM Hemant Soren.

