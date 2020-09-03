Subedar killed in Pakistan firing cremated with full military honours

Kumar's uncle Ranjit Singh said that he was transferred to J&K around a year back and had come home on leave in March.

Subedar Rajesh Kumar, who was killed in a firing by Pakistani troops in Jammu and Kashmir, was cremated with full military honours at his native Kalichpur Kalota village in Hoshairpur’s Mukerain sub-division Thursday.

Kumar was killed in the intervening night of September 1 and 2 along the line of control (LOC) after Pakistan violated cease fire in the Rajouri sector of J-K.

He is survived by wife Anita Rani, daughter Riya (13), son Jatin (11) and elderly parents.

Talking to The Indian Express, Kumar’s uncle Ranjit Singh said that he was transferred to J&K around a year back and had come home on leave in March. “Following the announcement of the lock down he got stuck in the village for two month. He drove a bike to reach his unit in Nagrota on May 28 to join duty,” the uncle said.

“How long will we have to sacrifice our sons? Our government must take this matter seriously,” said inconsolable parents.

Lt Col Devender Anand, PRO (Defence) Jammu informed that Kumar’s body was airlifted from Rajouri to Jammu and brought via road to his village.

Mukerian MLA Indu Bala laid a wreath on the body on behalf of the Punjab government.

Kumar’s son Jatin lit the pyre.

Deputy Commissioner Apneet Riyait, SSP Navjot Singh Mahal and others paid tributes to the soldier. The DC said the state government has announced an ex gratia of Rs 50 lakh and a government job for a family member of Subedar Kumar.

Earlier this week, Naib Subedar Rajwinder Singh of Goindwal Sahib in Tarn Taran district was killed in shelling along the LoC in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district.

