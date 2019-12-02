Sub-lieutenant Shivangi becomes Navy’s first woman pilot

Sub Lieutenant Shivangi on Monday became the first woman pilot to join the Indian Navy on completion of operational training, PTI reported.

Hailing from Muzzafarpur in Bihar, Shivangi joined operational duties at Kochi naval base and will be flying the Naval Dornier surveillance aircraft.

After the ceremonial induction, Shivangi told Prasar Bharti, “I have been craving for this since a very long time and finally it is here, so it’s a great feeling. I am looking forward to complete my third stage of training.”

Sub Lieutenant Shivangi scripts history as she becomes first Naval woman pilot. #IndianNavy pic.twitter.com/Bbie8ONf5i — Prasar Bharati News Services (@PBNS_India) December 2, 2019

She also thanked the Navy staff and Qualified Flying Instructors (QFIs) for supporting her during her training period.

Shivangi joined the force just two days ahead of the Navy Day.