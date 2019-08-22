Chandigarh: Sub-inspector with Haryana Police arrested for ‘sexually harassing’ woman

Chandigarh Police Wednesday arrested a Sub-inspector of Haryana Police for allegedly sexually harassing a 34-year-old woman.

Advertising

Police said the accused has been identified as Sukhwinder Singh, a resident of Sector 23, Chandigarh. Singh is posted at Panchkula at Police Station Sector 5. The accused was produced in the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), Abhishek Phutela Wednesday, where he was granted bail by the court after furnishing bail bonds of Rs 50,000.

According to the complainant woman, who was working at the health department in Chandigarh, she went to the sub-inspector’s residence in Sector 23-B two months ago for an official purpose. At his residence, Sukhwinder Singh touched her inappropriately, the woman alleged in her complaint. According to the woman, the sub-inspector harassed her sexually on several other occasions.

On Tuesday, she went to the house of the accused and told the matter to his wife. However, on Wednesday morning, the accused and a woman came to her and started quarrelling with her. The woman thus filed a formal complaint with the local police.

Advertising

Soon after the complaint was lodged, members of an employees’ union along with Mayor Rajesh Kalia reached at the Police Post of Sector 22, and demanded for arrest of the accused.

The accused was charged under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354 A (sexual harassment), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Police Station Sector 17, Chandigarh