Sub-inspector caught while accepting Rs 50,000 case, held in Hyderabad

Sub-inspector P Sudheer Reddy. (Rahul Sub-inspector P Sudheer Reddy. (Rahul

A sub-inspector (SI) of Jubilee Hills police station in Hyderabad was on Thursday caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 and two liquor bottles by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB). The accused officer P Sudheer Reddy was caught collecting the bribe at the behest of his superior, inspector P Balavanthaiah.

The ACB sleuths arrested the sub-inspector while the inspector is absconding. Reddy was produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody.

Inspector P Balavanthaiah Inspector P Balavanthaiah

According to officials, the complainant against whom a case of cheating is registered in the Jubilee Hills PS on December 29, was released on station bail on December 31. The police inspector through the sub-inspector demanded a bribe of Rs 1 lakh for having him released on station bail and to refer the case to Lok Adalat by removing section 406 of IPC.

The bribe amount was reduced to Rs 50,000 and two “Vat 69” liquor bottles on the request of the complainant.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd