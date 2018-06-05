Sub-Inspector arrested for taking Rs 20,000 bribe in Patna

The complaint was verified by the bureau and it found the allegation to be true, the pres release said. The complaint was verified by the bureau and it found the allegation to be true, the pres release said.

The Vigilance Investigation Bureau (VIB) on Tuesday arrested a sub-inspector of police while accepting a bribe in Bihar’s Patna district, a press release said.

The sub-inspector also attacked and injured a constable of the department, with a knife, while he was being arrested, the VIB release said. The sub-inspector, posted at Dhanarua police station in the district was accepting Rs 20,000 bribe for helping a complainant in a criminal case, the release said.

One Ramesh Bhagat, a resident of Majhanpura village under the jurisdiction of Dhanarua police station of the district, had lodged a complaint with the vigilance bureau, it said. The man, in his complaint, said that sub-inspector Nathuni Ram was demanding a bribe of Rs 20,000 for helping him (Bhagat) in a case lodged with the Dhanarua police station, the VIB release added.

The complaint was verified by the bureau and it found the allegation to be true, the release said. A vigilance team then raided and caught the sub-inspector red-handed, from the premises of Dhanarua police station, while he was accepting the bribe, the release said.

The injured constable was administered first aid at a local hospital and then referred to Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS) in Patna, the VIB release added.

