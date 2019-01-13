Stung by controversy, Justice Sikri turns down government offer

JUSTICE AK Sikri, the second senior-most Judge of the Supreme Court, has turned down an offer made by the central government one month ago of a part-time assignment in London, The Indian Express has learnt.

Advertising

The decision follows his nomination last week by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi to the three-member high-powered panel that held two sittings and controversially decided to transfer out CBI Director Alok Verma from the agency on January 10.

Hours after theprint.in website reported about his selection as a member of the London-based Commonwealth Secretariat Arbitral Tribunal (CSAT), Justice Sikri is learnt to have written to the Law Ministry Sunday evening to formally turn down the offer.

The government had contacted Justice Sikri in the first week of December last year to inform him about the CSAT vacancy and subsequently took his concurrence to be nominated as a member of the eight-member body. As a member, he would have been occasionally called upon to appear on benches for dispute resolution.

According to CSAT’s official website, its members are “selected by Commonwealth Governments on a regionally representative basis from among persons of high moral character who must hold or have held high judicial office in a Commonwealth country… The members are appointed on a four-year term which may be renewed only once.” Justice Sikri is scheduled to retire from the Supreme Court on March 6, 2019.

Following the Supreme Court’s January 8 order reinstating Verma, Justice Sikri was asked to represent the Chief Justice of India as part of the selection panel, which also had Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge as members.

However, the decision of the selection panel triggered controversy, with Verma refusing to take up his new posting — DG, Fire Services, Civil Defence and Home Guards — and informing the government on January 11 that he “may be deemed as superannuated” with immediate effect. Verma was to complete his fixed two-year tenure as CBI Director on January 31, 2019.

On January 11, The Indian Express first reported that Justice (retd) AK Patnaik, who was asked by the Supreme Court to oversee the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) inquiry against Verma, had distanced himself from the probe report that formed the basis of the decision taken by the high-powered panel.

Advertising

Speaking to The Indian Express, Justice (retd) Patnaik said there was “no evidence of corruption” against Verma and described the panel’s decision to move him out as “very, very hasty”.