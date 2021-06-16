Study of 31,000 vaccinated healthcare workers at Apollo reveals less than 5% got Covid, no deaths

A large majority of the HCWs, 28,918, had received Covishield and 2,703 had received Covaxin. According to the study, the incidence of post-vaccine infection in those who had been administered Covishield was 4.32% and in those who had received Covaxin was 3.85%. (PTI Photo)

A study of over 31,000 vaccinated healthcare workers at Apollo Hospital units across the country has found that less than 5% were infected with Covid, with a small percentage of hospitalisation and no mortalities.

The study, covering the period from the start of the vaccine drive on January 16 to May 31­, covered 31,621 healthcare workers (HCWs) from 43 units of Apollo Hospitals in 24 cities. Among the HCWs, 25,907 or 81.9% were fully vaccinated while 5,714 or 18.1% had received only the first dose.

During the period of the study, 1,355 were infected with Covid, — 4.28% of the total. Of these, 90, or 0.28% of the total, required hospitalisation. Only three cases required ICU care and there were no mortalities.

“Out of the fully vaccinated workers, 1,061 or 4.09% reported post-vaccination infections, while 294 or 5.14% of the partly vaccinated workers tested positive… The most important finding of the study was that there were no deaths in case of Covid infection after vaccination,” said Dr Anupam Sibal, Group Medical Director, Apollo Hospitals.

A large majority of the HCWs, 28,918, had received Covishield and 2,703 had received Covaxin. According to the study, the incidence of post-vaccine infection in those who had been administered Covishield was 4.32% and in those who had received Covaxin was 3.85%.

“Of the 90 cases who required hospitalisation, 48 were males and 42 were females with the majority, that is 83 cases, being below 50 years of age. Of the 3 ICU admissions, 2 were males and 1 was female, between the ages of 25 to 39 years, with 2 fully vaccinated and 1 partially vaccinated,” said Dr Raju Vaishya, one of the key authors of the study.