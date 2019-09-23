Students will make mistakes...our duty is to forgive them: Locket on Babul ‘pardon’

A day after Union minister Babul Supriyo said that he would not file FIR against the student, who was caught on camera assaulting him at Jadavpur University on Thursday, BJP MP Locket Chatterjee on Sunday backed him saying it is their duty to forgive students for their mistakes.

“Babul has done the right thing. They are students and will make mistakes… hundred times. As parents we make our children understand things. We have to do the same when it comes to…students. We have to forgive them again and again. We have to rectify their mistakes. Babul has done a very good thing and this is the ideology of our party” the BJP MP said.

The response from Supriyo came after the mother of the accused student made an appeal to him not to ruin his life for the mistake. Through a news report published in a Bengali newspaper and a video shared on social media, Rupali Ballabh urged him to forgive her son Debanjan who was identified by Supriyo as the one pulling him by hair.

Using his Twitter handle, Supriyo Babul responded to the cancer-stricken mother’s appeal that he had decided to forgive her son. In a tweet, the minister said, “Don’t worry mashima (aunt). I won’t harm your son. I only want him to learn from his mistakes. Neither have I filed any FIR nor allowed anyone to press charges against him. Don’t worry, get well soon…”

According to the video, Ballabh, with folded hands begged Supriyo not to put her son in jail and finish his career.Chatterjee said Supriyo Babul never wanted to go to JU to create a scene. “He showed a lot of patience. He even tried to make them understand. But the students need to think about their future. They should think how they would feel if some person assaults them like the way the did to Babul.”

She also backed Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar for resolving the matter on that day.

“If the Vice-Chancellor fails to control the situation and leaves it to uncertainty, then what will happen? Babul could be rescued because the Governor went there and extended his help. Had it not been for the Governor’s act, the situation would have turned worse,” she said.