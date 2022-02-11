Students wearing hijab and burqa allegedly stopped from entering college in Jaipur

Students dressed in hijab and burqa were reportedly stopped by the staff of a private college near Jaipur on Friday morning, said officials.

According to the students, they were stopped by the administration of the Kasturi Devi College in Chaksu near Jaipur, because of their attire.

In Premium Now | Explained: Courts rulings on hijab

“I have been going to the college since the past three years wearing a burqa over our college uniform. Nobody ever objected to our dress. But I and some other girls were stopped today morning by the college administration, who said that we cannot enter the college in a burqa. We were told to exit the college premises,” a 20-year-old BA final year student, who was one of those allegedly stopped, told The Indian Express on Friday.

Another student of the college alleged that the administration told them that those wearing burqa will not be allowed to attend classes and also threatened that they will be served transfer certificates.

“We were wearing the burqa over our uniforms. Some of us started crying after we were not allowed to enter the college. Some locals who had seen us distressed, came to the school to ask the administration what had happened. Thereafter, the police arrived and the issue was sorted out. We did wear the uniform but also wore burqa over it,” said another student of the college.

The college administration said the students were wearing burqa for the first time inside the college, a claim that has been contradicted by the students, who insist that they have always been wearing burqa to college.

“We have a uniform and the dress code in the college is salwar for girls and shirt-pant for boys. Around 5-10 girls arrived today wearing burqa. Yesterday too, some of them had come in burqa and we had asked them to not wear. This is the first time that students wore burqa. We have no objection to hijab or headscarves but the issue is about burqa. When we objected, they insisted that they would wear burqas. Later, some people arrived and started sloganeering,” said Rajendra Sharma, director and owner of the college in Chaksu.

No FIR has been filed in the matter, the police said.

“Some 10-15 girls were wearing burqa and hijab and the college administration told them to adhere to the institution’s dress code. An altercation took place and thereafter, there were debates and discussions before the police arrived. The police mediated and resolved the issue,” said DCP Jaipur South, Mridul Kachawa.