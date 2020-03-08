Students wear black bands as mark of protest at NID convocation

During the convocation ceremony in Ahmedabad. (Express Photo by Sohini Ghosh) During the convocation ceremony in Ahmedabad. (Express Photo by Sohini Ghosh)

Several students of the National Institute of Design (NID) in Ahmedabad wore black bands on their arms at the institute’s 40th convocation that didn’t have a chief guest on Saturday. The convocation comes nearly a month after the initially scheduled event was abruptly canceled where danseuse Mallika Sarabhai was invited to be the chief guest.

Students who The Sunday Express spoke to cited several reasons behind their decision to wear black bands.

One post-graduate student said, “We want transparency. On February 2, days ahead of our scheduled convocation on February 7, we received an e-mail saying the event was cancelled. We sent them mails seeking reasons for the same but there was no response. On February 4 or a day after, 30 to 40 students gathered outside the director’s office seeking an explanation but he refused to make any comment.”

Another post-graduate student said, “Many students lost money because their parents had booked tickets. Besides, we are protesting against the administration’s decision to not invite Mallika Sarabhai, and political interference in educational institutions.”

Another student said the protest is against the “dictatorial approach going on in our country as well as in our institution.”

NID director Praveen Nahar refused to comment.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.