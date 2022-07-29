scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 29, 2022

Students in Uttarakhand school exhibit ‘abnormal behaviour’, team sent for counselling

Bageshwar DM Reena Joshi said they are yet to determine what triggered the unusual behaviour in the students as a viral video showed many of them shouting and crying uncontrollably.

Written by Avaneesh Mishra | Dehradun |
Updated: July 29, 2022 12:35:38 pm
After a video of the incident went viral on Thursday, the district administration sent a medical team and counselled the students.

Several female students at a government junior high school in Uttarakhand’s Bageshwar district were allegedly seen shouting, crying and behaving abnormally without any apparent reason in what appeared to be a case of hysteria, sources said.

According to Bageshwar district magistrate (DM) Reena Joshi, the incident occurred in a government junior high school in the Rakhauli area and a medical team was sent to investigate the matter. They are yet to determine what triggered the ‘abnormal behaviour’ by the students, she said.

After a video of the incident went viral on Thursday, the district administration sent a medical team and counselled the students. In the video, at least six female students are seen sitting or lying on the ground and shouting in the local Kumauni language. A few staff members are seen asking the girls to calm down, while a man is seen trying to cast off an evil eye.

“There is nothing serious and we sent a team to counsel the students. We are handling the situation and everything is under control. All the girls are in Class 8 and all of them are in perfect condition. In all, the problem was seen in four to five students. There must be some mental trauma in one student that resulted in others behaving abnormally too. We are working to find out the exact reason behind the incident,” said Joshi.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indiffe...Premium
With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indiffe...
Suspension of MPs: the rules, and the powers of presiding officersPremium
Suspension of MPs: the rules, and the powers of presiding officers
Board examination results: We need criteria that give a fair assessment o...Premium
Board examination results: We need criteria that give a fair assessment o...
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: ‘I felt I am not an orphan…I have a guardia...Premium
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: ‘I felt I am not an orphan…I have a guardia...

“The medical team is in regular touch with the students and there will be daily counselling until we find its cause and solve the issue,” she said, adding that the situation is under control and there is nothing to be worried about.

As per sources, the unusual incident was reported on Tuesday in a few students. The students were reportedly crying, shouting, shivering and even trying to bang their heads. A local priest was initially called to help with the situation as many believed that the matter was connected to “ghosts and or the evil eye”.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Most Popular

1

Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: By upholding PMLA, SC puts its stamp on Kafka's law

2

Use photos of President, PM Modi in ads of Chess Olympiad: Madras HC

3

Rajasthan: Two pilots killed in IAF fighter plane crash

4

Man stabbed to death outside Mangaluru shop, third murder in district in 8 days

5

Congress leader’s ‘Rashtrapatni’ remark sets off Smriti-Sonia storm in House

Featured Stories

July 29, 1982, Forty Years Ago: WB Ministers Resign
July 29, 1982, Forty Years Ago: WB Ministers Resign
Photoshoot of Ukraine’s President and First Lady makes ‘content’ out of war
Photoshoot of Ukraine’s President and First Lady makes ‘content’ out of war
Explained: What is behind the storming of Iraq's parliament?
Explained: What is behind the storming of Iraq's parliament?
Blood, treasure and chaos: the cost of Russia's war in Ukraine
Blood, treasure and chaos: the cost of Russia's war in Ukraine
Gehlot’s pride, BJP’s target: A Rajasthan journalism university always in...
Gehlot’s pride, BJP’s target: A Rajasthan journalism university always in...
Fearing OBC blowback, MVA heat in local body polls, Shinde-BJP govt to se...
Fearing OBC blowback, MVA heat in local body polls, Shinde-BJP govt to se...
Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham’s film sinks to a new low
Ek Villain Returns review

Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham’s film sinks to a new low

Use photos of President, PM in ads of Chess Olympiad: Madras HC

Use photos of President, PM in ads of Chess Olympiad: Madras HC

Rashtrapati vs Rashtrapatni: The debate over nomenclature, explained

Rashtrapati vs Rashtrapatni: The debate over nomenclature, explained

Premium
Suit against Newslaundry: No interim relief for TV Today Network

Suit against Newslaundry: No interim relief for TV Today Network

Indigo flight skids off runway in Jorhat, wheels get stuck in outfield

Indigo flight skids off runway in Jorhat, wheels get stuck in outfield

Why aircraft carrier matters, even more so that it is Made in India
Explained

Why aircraft carrier matters, even more so that it is Made in India

Board exam results: We need criteria that give fair assessment of a child's capacities
Opinion

Board exam results: We need criteria that give fair assessment of a child's capacities

Premium
Markets rising, should you invest for short-term gains?
Explained

Markets rising, should you invest for short-term gains?

Premium
Can someone write a better script for Karan Johar, please?
Koffee with Karan S7

Can someone write a better script for Karan Johar, please?

'Hum Sab Sahmat' celebrates 'thoughtful dissent' through art, poetry, photos

'Hum Sab Sahmat' celebrates 'thoughtful dissent' through art, poetry, photos

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 29: Latest News
Advertisement