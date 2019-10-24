Student’s suicide: Case against Bengaluru college dean, 9 teachers

The dean and nine teachers of a college here have been named in a police case over the suicide of a fourth-year student on October 21 on the basis of a complaint filed by the student’s father.

The case was filed by G Vijay Bhaskar, the father of Sri Harsha, 21, a final year engineering student at Amrita School of Engineering, who committed suicide at the college hostel on Monday after being suspended for alleged vandalism of property during a students’ strike over lack of facilities at the hostel.

“The college authorities were troubling my son over protests that had taken place on the campus on September 23 over water scarcity. In this regard, on October 21 at 10.45 am, a final hearing was held but I was not allowed for the hearing. Around noon on the same day, I was informed by college authorities that my son was in hospital,” Bhaskar, a resident of Andhra Pradesh, said in his complaint.

According to the complaint, Bhaskar later learned that his son was rushed to hospital after he fell from the roof of the college. “The death of my son was caused by the trouble caused by college authorities who also covered up evidence regarding the death,” said the complaint. The complaint has named the college dean Dhanaraj Swamy and nine teachers from various departments at the college as the accused in the case.