scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 25, 2022

Students of school she runs get an icon, co-villagers optimism for turnaround

About 20 km away at Pahadpur village where a Trust set up by Murmu runs a residential school — Shyamcharan-Lakshman-Sippun (SLS) School — students and teachers, too, were all-eyes-and-ears as she delivered the maiden speech being the constitutional head of the country.

Written by Abhishek Angad | Ranchi |
July 25, 2022 11:31:33 pm
Pahadpur is Murmu's in-laws' village, which is around 13 km away from her birthplace, Uparbeda village, also in the same block. (File Photo)

The streets of Rairangpur in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha were deserted for some time as people were glued to television sets and big screens set up in the town to witness Droupadi Murmu’s oath-taking ceremony as the 15th President of India. This preceded and followed by widespread festivities and prayers as people exchanged sweets and danced.

About 20 km away at Pahadpur village where a Trust set up by Murmu runs a residential school — Shyamcharan-Lakshman-Sippun (SLS) School — students and teachers, too, were all-eyes-and-ears as she delivered the maiden speech being the constitutional head of the country.

The SLS School in Kusumi block of Mayurbhanj district, which was established in 2016, remains one of the most sought-after educational institutions for the poor tribal as well non-tribal families. Murmu often visits the school as the project is close to her heart because it has been named after her deceased husband and two sons. Her daughter Itishree Murmu looks after the operations of the school through the Trust.

Also Read |Explained: Four tribal revolts President Murmu invoked in her inaugural speech

Hemanand Giri, one of the teachers, said: “This school is a reflection of what our President said in her speech. She started this school to help the children of the poor. Most of the students here come from poor backgrounds, but they belong to all communities. We charge only meagre amount from students.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Ram Nath Kovind: The promise, and the PresidentPremium
Ram Nath Kovind: The promise, and the President
UPSC Key-July 25, 2022: Why you should read ‘Athletics and Sports’ or ‘Su...Premium
UPSC Key-July 25, 2022: Why you should read ‘Athletics and Sports’ or ‘Su...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Road to 2024 | BJP’s plans for southern frontier: dial down on divi...Premium
Road to 2024 | BJP’s plans for southern frontier: dial down on divi...

Pahadpur is Murmu’s in-laws’ village, which is around 13 km away from her birthplace, Uparbeda village, also in the same block.

Satish Chandra Pratihaari, SLS School manager, said since the day of the announcement of her candidature for the Presidential election, the environment at the school has been festive.

“The students are elated. They want to be like her – down to earth, simple, and caring. Murmu used to sow paddy in her fields and would also get engaged in the harvesting. She is rooted to the culture,” he said.

Also Read |President Droupadi Murmu: My election proof that poor can not just dream but also fulfil them

Murmu also owns some acres of land in Pahadpur and grows paddy. Pratihaari said before her name was announced for the Presidential polls Murmu was in the village to oversee the harvesting of around 60 quintals of paddy, which was sold to a primary agriculture cooperative society (PACS). “However, there was a little glitch… she had undergone a cataract surgery and her biometric details had changed and she had to make her Aadhaar card again to complete the process for sale of the produce. Imagine a person going to Raisina Hills doing all these things,” he said.

Uparbeda panchayat mukhiya Jamuna Hembrem said the whole village is anxiously waiting for Murmu’s visit. Another resident, Manohar Behra, who is a lecturer at a college in Mayurbhanj district, said people’s expectations have grown since Murmu’s elevation. “Now that she is our President, hopefully, the problems people of this area face will be solved. We have high hopes, and trust her. The electricity has reached the village and nearly 20 households are awaiting a connection.”

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
After PM tip, Tejashwi pulls jeep, plays cricket to shape up, gain political weight

After PM tip, Tejashwi pulls jeep, plays cricket to shape up, gain political weight

President's oath-taking: Oppn alleges protocol violation in seat for Kharge; baseless, says govt

President's oath-taking: Oppn alleges protocol violation in seat for Kharge; baseless, says govt

Lovlina Borgohain says mentally harassed ahead of CWG, sports ministry asks IOC to act

Lovlina Borgohain says mentally harassed ahead of CWG, sports ministry asks IOC to act

Explained: What became of the 'Arab Spring'?

Explained: What became of the 'Arab Spring'?

Action sought against Ranveer Singh over his ‘obscene’ photos

Action sought against Ranveer Singh over his ‘obscene’ photos

'Brothel' row: Militant-turned-BJP leader who is on the run noted Garo Hills face

'Brothel' row: Militant-turned-BJP leader who is on the run noted Garo Hills face

‘Forced conversions’: Delhi HC tells BJP leader he has to show more than just apprehensions

‘Forced conversions’: Delhi HC tells BJP leader he has to show more than just apprehensions

You can now subscribe to The Indian Express to access all our journalism

You can now subscribe to The Indian Express to access all our journalism

ED: Amnesty UK routed Rs 51 crore to India arm for ‘anti-national’ work
ICYMI

ED: Amnesty UK routed Rs 51 crore to India arm for ‘anti-national’ work

Premium
The story of Jim Corbett, the remarkable hunter-naturalist

The story of Jim Corbett, the remarkable hunter-naturalist

UPSC Key-July 25: What to read and why for UPSC CSE

UPSC Key-July 25: What to read and why for UPSC CSE

Premium
MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 25: Latest News
Advertisement