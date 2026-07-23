Students not terrorists, we fully support their demands: Rahul Gandhi on students protesting against paper leaks

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi extended full support to the demands of students protesting against paper leaks, saying that Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan must resign and Prime Minister Narendra Modi should apologise.

Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters in Delhi, Rahul said the protesting students are not terrorists and are only asking for a functional and fair education system. He said the prevailing education system is not only rigged, but also unaffordable.

Rahul played clips of the police “brutality” against students during Monday’s Parliament march against paper leaks.

“The question is why is this happening to our students… What have they done… to have security forces aiming weapons at them, to be beaten up, … They are protesting peacefully, asking for what this country owes them. They are simply asking as students in this country — ‘we deserve an education system that is fair’.”