Students made to stand naked as punishment in AP school

Three boy students of a private school in Punganur near here were forced to strip and stand outside their classroom as punishment for not completing their homework with the district administration ordering a probe into the incident after a video of it went viral. The video purportedly showed the class three students standing nude under the sun with their hands up.

Ordering a probe into the incident, Chittoor district collector PS Pradyumna has said stern action would be taken against the management.

A woman teacher had allegedly awarded the punishment to the children Thursday for not completing their homework, a district educational department official said. If proven guilty, the government recognition given to school would be revoked, he said.

Meanwhile, based on the complaint by parents of the students, police have registered a case against the Chitanya Barathi English Medium School, police said.