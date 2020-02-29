Students made to sign ‘in support of CAA’: Month after incident, parents protest outside DC office demanding action against Barnala school

Parents of students staged a protest outside the office of the deputy commissioner on Tuesday, demanding action against the school authorities. (Representational) Parents of students staged a protest outside the office of the deputy commissioner on Tuesday, demanding action against the school authorities. (Representational)

MORE THAN a month after a Barnala school allegedly made its students sign in support of the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act, parents of students staged a protest outside the office of the deputy commissioner on Tuesday, demanding action against the school authorities.

On January 15, the Sarvhitkari Vidya Mandir School allegedly told its students — from classes V to X — to sign on a flex sheet which said ‘We support CAA’, along with their name and contact numbers of their parents.

Amrik Singh Sidhu, a parent, said, “My son studies in class X of this school and on the evening of January 15, he asked me as what is CAA. Later he told me that he was made to sign on a register as well as a flex board in support of CAA. I got really upset over it. I spoke to a few more parents and they too were very upset. We went to school the next day but the principal did not give any positive response.”

He further said, “Later we went three times more to the school and on January 25, the management met us. The signed sheet was handed over to police who had already been called by the management ahead of our visit. But no action has been taken on the school for this activity without the knowledge of parents. This is not acceptable to us at all. We submitted a memorandum to the Barnala DC on January 25 itself. We staged a protest on February 25. If authorities don’t wake up, we will intensify our stir.”

When The Indian Express contacted Rajnish Kumar, a member of the school management, he said, “It was done by the principal without our knowledge…We have even removed the principal and intimated the Punjab government about the actions taken by us after this episode. Hence I feel surprised as to why the parents are still protesting…”

