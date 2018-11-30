‘Selective’ transfer of teachers: Students, farmers stage dharna outside schools in 3 Moga villages

IN PROTEST against ‘selective’ transfer of teachers, students, who were joined by village residents and farmer unions, sat outside on roads and locked gates of three schools in villages of Moga Thursday. The students and village residents alleged that teachers who were working under Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) and Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA) were being transferred deliberately and ‘selectively’ because they have refused to accept regularisation being offered by the Punjab government with 65-70 per cent of pay cut.

Advertising

Protesters said the transfer of teachers in the middle of the academic session would affect studies of children as final exams are only three months away. For two months now, over 8,000 SSA/RMSA teachers in Punjab are at loggerheads with the Punjab government over the ‘condition’ imposed for regularisation of their jobs. Their salaries were slashed from Rs 42,800 a month to Rs 15,000 a month, they allege.

On Thursday, government schools in Talwandi Mallian, Kokri Buttran and Bhaloor villages of Moga witnessed protests. At Talwandi Mallian, students protested sitting outside Government Senior Secondary School. Protesters from Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) and other villagers raised slogans against government for transferring science teacher Jaspreet Kaur who was working in school since eight years. BKU Ugrahan leader Lakhvir Singh Aulakh said that Kaur has been teaching in this school since eight years. Since she refused to accept regularisation offer at reduced pay, she has been transferred forcefully.

Protesters also locked gate of schools following which police reached the spot. The protest continued till 3 pm and police returned seeing agitated students and protesters. They said that they will not allow school to function till transfer orders of science teacher are not rolled back.

Advertising

Protest was also held outside Government Elementary School in Kokri Buttran village of Moga where protesters alleged that science teacher Pawandeep Kaur was forcefully transferred. They said that not even three months are left for final exams and now students are being made to suffer because education department is trying to harass SSA/RMSA teachers who are agitating.

A similar protest was also witnessed outside Government High School at Bhaloor village where protesters also tried to lock gates of the school. Pardeep Kumar Sharma, district education officer, Moga, said a written complaint was filed against protesters for trying to lock gates of schools which is illegal.

“Protesters cannot disrupt working of government schools this way and we have written to the Moga SSP to take appropriate action. Teachers have been transferred as per orders from higher authorities and their replacements will join soon. Transferred teachers were relieved Thursday from their current postings and if they do not join their new schools, we will not be responsible for any action taken further against them,” he said.