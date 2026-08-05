Students don’t need PM Narendra Modi forgiveness buthis apology: Rahul Gandhi at Vaiko book launch

The senior Congress leader thanked Vaiko for his service to the country, saying that it was an honour to be at the launch of his book. “He is an inspiration for all of us,” he said.

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi said on Tuesday that the students of India are in “severe pain” and they don’t need Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s forgiveness but his apology for his government’s actions against them.

Speaking at an event to launch the book of former MP Vaiko, Rahul said the students are on the streets because of the RSS attempts to change the country’s history, adding that “India will not tolerate its history to be trampled upon by anybody”. The book titled “Vaiko in Parliament” was released at the Constitution Club of India.

In his speech, Rahul said: “Whenever I judge a politician, the first thing, most important thing I look for is consistency. Does the person believe in some ideas, maintain those ideas consistently, or does the person say one thing one day, another thing the next day … another thing the third day. And Mr Vaiko has been among the most consistent parliamentarians in our country. He holds a consistent position, does not compromise … the position is clear.”