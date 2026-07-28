Set up Enabling Units for students with disabilities: NMC to medical colleges

The enabling units have been tasked with facilitating academic and clinical support measures to make the institution barrier-free, according to the circular.

Written by: Anonna Dutt
4 min readNew DelhiJul 28, 2026 01:43 PM IST
medical college wheelchairReasonable accommodations could mean ensuring all parts of a college are accessible to a wheelchair-user or ensuring that they are able to watch and perform surgeries, say with the help of a standing wheelchair. (AI-generated image/Gemini)
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The apex medical education regulator directed all medical colleges on Monday to set up an Enabling Unit — a single point of contact for medical students with disabilities — to facilitate access to reasonable accommodation, academic and clinical support measures, and barrier-free access within the institution to complete their coursework.

A circular issued by the National Medical Commission (NMC) to all medical colleges and state medical education departments said, “…the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 … cast an obligation upon educational institutions to provide inclusive education, reasonable accommodation, appropriate support measures, and an accessible learning environment for persons with benchmark disabilities… The Enabling Unit shall function as the single point of contact for students with benchmark disabilities.” The circular also referred to the top court verdicts in Om Rathod vs Director General of Health Service in 2024 and Anmol vs Union of India in 2026.

Dr Satendra Singh, a disability rights activist and a doctor with disability who was an expert in two of the key Supreme Court cases on the matter, said, “It is ironic that we had to approach the Supreme Court to get a Supreme Court order implemented. The Supreme Court had first asked the NMC to issue directions regarding enabling units in 2024, the body finally complied (with it) a year and nine months later.” The matter has been listed for hearing on Tuesday.

Explained
Formal mechanism

Given that most interventions by the NMC and civil society focussed on ensuring meritorious students with disability were able to get into the medical colleges, the decision now offers a formal mechanism to seek accommodations. Unlike most colleges, medical studies require very specific adjustments such as standing wheelchairs for surgical disciplines for those with lower limb disabilities.

The enabling units have been tasked with facilitating academic and clinical support measures to make the institution barrier-free, according to the circular. The unit will receive and address requests from students with disabilities. It has also been asked to disseminate information regarding its role, availability and contact details of its personnel at the time of admissions.

The Unit will also coordinate with the Disability Assessment Board — it assesses whether a student with disability will be capable of completing all coursework with reasonable accommodations — faculty, hospital administration, and any other competent authority to ensure timely implementation of this reasonable accommodation.

Terming the decision a move in the right direction, Dr Singh said now students have a way to ask for the accommodations they might need. “So far, we have focused mainly on ensuring that students do not get left out of medical courses due to some arbitrary percentage of disability. The assessment boards, during the previous round of admissions, were asked to look at whether students were able to complete certain tasks instead. Now, we are looking at what happens once the student gets into the medical courses. To my knowledge, there is no other enabling unit in the country barring the one I set up at University College of Medical Sciences.”

Dr Singh, however, said that what constitutes reasonable accommodations needs to be defined. “Medical regulators of countries such as the UK already have such guidelines in place. Reasonable accommodations could mean ensuring all parts of a college are accessible to a wheelchair-user or ensuring that they are able to watch and perform surgeries, say with the help of a standing wheelchair.”

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The Enabling Unit, according to the circular, has also been asked to maintain records of all requests received and accommodations provided, while ensuring confidentiality to ensure no candidate faces discrimination. “Many times a disability may not be apparent or visible. In such cases, students hesitate to ask for reasonable accommodations for the fear of their peers coming to know about their condition,” said Dr Singh.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Anonna Dutt
Anonna Dutt
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Anonna Dutt is a Principal Correspondent who writes primarily on health at the Indian Express. She reports on myriad topics ranging from the growing burden of non-communicable diseases such as diabetes and hypertension to the problems with pervasive infectious conditions. She reported on the government’s management of the Covid-19 pandemic and closely followed the vaccination programme. Her stories have resulted in the city government investing in high-end tests for the poor and acknowledging errors in their official reports. Dutt also takes a keen interest in the country’s space programme and has written on key missions like Chandrayaan 2 and 3, Aditya L1, and Gaganyaan. She was among the first batch of eleven media fellows with RBM Partnership to End Malaria. She was also selected to participate in the short-term programme on early childhood reporting at Columbia University’s Dart Centre. Dutt has a Bachelor’s Degree from the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune and a PG Diploma from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai. She started her reporting career with the Hindustan Times. When not at work, she tries to appease the Duolingo owl with her French skills and sometimes takes to the dance floor. ... Read More

 

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