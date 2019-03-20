Students call off protest at Patiala law university after govt steps in

Six days after protests erupted at the Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL) in Patiala against the administration, students on Tuesday called off demonstrations after Vice-Chancellor Paramjit Singh Jaswal accepted all their demands.

Jaswal’s announcement came hours after Punjab Advocate General Atul Nanda met students to discuss issues that included better hostel timings and library access for girls till 1 am, the constitution of a high-level inquiry committee against university officials, constitution a democratic students’ body and revoking an order to suspend six students on March 14 for protesting poor quality of food in the hostel mess.

Students on Tuesday also filed a complaint with the National Commission for Women against alleged “sexist” remarks and “moral policing” by university officials. In the 22-page complaint to the NCW, students have listed at least 40 “crass” remarks made by the university’s chief administrative officer Captain (retired) S P Singh against women on campus and similar statements by Vice-Chancellor Paramjit Singh Jaswal and other administration officials including hostel wardens.

In a separate complaint to Chancellor and Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court Justice Krishna Murari on March 16, university officials have also used such remarks to target not just the girls but boys as well.

While Nanda claimed that “the five student representatives have given us in writing that they will withdraw their complaints” against university authorities after the agreement was reached, the girl students said that their complaint against Singh submitted to NCW will continue to stand and the protest has been called off only after authorities assured an enquiry against him.

“We called off the stir only after assurance of an independent enuiry against SP Singh and our complaint against him to NCW still stands,” said one of the girls, who asked not to be named in print.

As per the written agreement provided to students, “The suspension of six students stands revoked unconditionally and the enquiry into the conduct of Captain SP Singh shall be conducted by the way of an independent enquiry by a judicial officer nominated by Chancellor, RGNUL, Punjab. Effective forthwith Captain SP Singh is being sent on compulsory leave till the conclusion of the enquiry. He will not be allowed access to the university premises. The enquiry shall be concluded within 3 months”.

Meanwhile, Singh, who also remained superintendent of jails at Patiala and Amritsar, said he was only concerned about the girls’ safety.

“Girls and boys are biologically different. Girls are more vulnerable…you can’t work hard to become a boy if you are a girl… I am just concerned for their security. When it comes to safety and security, girls are more vulnerable. Ladka aur ladki mein farak to hai na (There is a difference between girls and boys). If girls roam out till 2 am, everyone gets worried”.

Vice-chancellor Jaswal, meanwhile, said that whatever complaints “students filed against us,” they will withdraw them. “There were no allegations against me personally,” he added.

The protests began on March 13 when students banged empty plates on the table after maggots were allegedly found in rice, dal and vegetables in the hostel mess. The next day, the university suspended six boys, who were also asked to leave the hostel, triggering more protests across the campus.

Speaking to The Indian Express, students said they were treated like “prisoners” and that riot police were deployed on campus.

A fifth-year law student said, “While on paper, the hostel timings for both boys and girls is 9 pm, it is not implemented that way. Boys can come even until 1 am and if we enter hostel at 9.01 pm, calls are made to parents saying your daughter was roaming out with someone. The library is open for students till 1 am but only boys can access it not girls as we have to be in the hostel by 9 pm,” she said.