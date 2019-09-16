Student’s body found outside hostel building in Kanpur, police hint at suicide

The body of a 19-year-old BCA student was found outside his college hostel building in Kanpur’s Sachendi police station area on Sunday.

“On Sunday morning, the body of first-year student, Rishabh Dixit, was found out his hostel in Pranveer Singh Institute Of Technology. His room was on the fourth floor of the boys’ hostel. Though no him saw how he die, it is suspected that he jumped from the fourth floor some time after 1.30 am as his roommate claimed that he was awake till that time and Rishab was in the room when he slept,” said Shesh Narayan, Station Officer (SO) of the Sachendi police station.

On the possible reason behind the suspected suicide, the SO said that they are yet to investigate on this and they are questioning his roommate, close friends, family and teachers. He added that they have been told that the student was under treatment for depression. Being a first year student, Rishabh had joined the college only recently. “We have informed the family of the deceased living in Jhansi. No suicide note has been recovered from the deceased. Also, no police complaint has been given to us so far and if the family of the deceased want, we will register an FIR as per the complaint,” he added.