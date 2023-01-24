scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023
Advertisement

Student from Telangana shot at in US

The incident happened on Sunday and Sai Charan's friends informed them about it on Monday, he said.

Student from Telangana has allegedly been shot in the US. (file)
Listen to this article
Student from Telangana shot at in US
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A student from Telangana has allegedly been shot at during a reported robbery attempt in Chicago, USA, according to his parents here. K Sai Charan went to the US on January 11 to pursue MS in Chicago, his father Srinivas Rao said.

The incident happened on Sunday and Sai Charan’s friends informed them about it on Monday, he said.

Sai Charan’s friends also informed them that he has been admitted to a hospital and that he is said to be out of danger. “We got information about this incident…We are in shock,” Srinivas told TV channels.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 24, 2023: Know about Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Trans ...
UPSC Key- January 24, 2023: Know about Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Trans ...
Germany’s reluctance on tanks stems from its history and its politics
Germany’s reluctance on tanks stems from its history and its politics
Upendra Singh Kushwaha and Nitish Kumar: A long love-hate relationship
Upendra Singh Kushwaha and Nitish Kumar: A long love-hate relationship
For tech companies, years of easy money yield to hard times
For tech companies, years of easy money yield to hard times

First published on: 24-01-2023 at 22:13 IST
Next Story

Training begins for maiden batch of medical staff at Karnataka’s first National Midwifery school

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 24: Latest News
Advertisement
close