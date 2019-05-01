Student ‘pulled into car and raped’ in Shimla

A teenage girl from Haryana was returning to her relative’s house in Shimla when she was allegedly pulled into a car and raped by three persons on Sunday night. Some of the rapists had molested her in a car earlier this month, she told police.

An FIR including charges of sexual harassment, rape and kidnapping was registered on Monday, but no arrests have been made.

According to the girl’s statement to the police, she had gone to a police station on Sunday to inquire about how to report the molestation, and was raped on the way back.

Himachal Pradesh DGP Sita Ram Mardi said, “We don’t want to disclose anything as it will hamper our investigation. We have ordered a magisterial enquiry on the information that she had approached the police (and allegedly did not receive much help).”

An eight-member Special Investigation Team headed by Additional Superintendent of Police (city), Shimla, Parveer Thakur was formed on Tuesday to probe the case “on priority” and “complete the investigation at the earliest”.

The girl, who was taking coaching for an entrance examination, had reportedly taken a lift in a car on April 17 when she was allegedly molested. Around 6 pm on Sunday, she approached a police post to ask about how to report the molestation. The police allegedly asked her to report it at another police station, and gave her the “Gudiya helpline” number. The helpline was established by the BJP government for reporting crimes against women.

The police station staff were not of much help, a source in the police department said, adding that the girl did not tell her parents about the molestation.

In her statement, the girl said that while she was returning home on Sunday, at around 10 pm she was allegedly dragged into a car, raped, and left on the road with her clothes torn. She then called her friends and reported the incident on the “Gudiya helpline” number, the statement said.

“She can recognise the culprits as they had molested her earlier (on April 17) and were stalking her, according to what she has told us,” the source said.

Medical tests showed that she was raped, police sources said, but there are gaps in her narrative. “In the CCTV footage she can be seen walking with her clothes not torn, but she said the rapists had torn her clothes. We are trying to get clarity on this,” the source said.

One of the girl’s male friends, who she claimed brought her clothes, was questioned by the police on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur told The Indian Express, “It is a very unfortunate incident. I have ordered the police to expedite the inquiry. I am not satisfied with the police inquiry, so I will look into the matter personally.”

The Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee held a protest in Shimla on the issue on Tuesday. HPCC president Kuldeep Singh Rathore said, “The girl approached the police for help but the help was not provided. The BJP claims women are safe in the state, but the incident is a proof of the failure of the BJP government in the state.”