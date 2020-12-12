Girl found injured in Surat: Student says she was not raped, wanted to end life under pressure to study

On Thursday, the girl’s father lodged a complaint of rape with Umra police station.

An 18-year-old girl who was found bleeding with multiple injuries and broken pelvis near a four-storey apartment in Umra area of Surat Wednesday night, has told police that she was not raped and that she attempted suicide as she was under pressure to pursue studies against her wishes.

Before she allegedly jumped off the building’s terrace, she sent a text message to her parents, implying she was dead, police said.

Deputy commissioner of police, Zone 3, Vidhi Chaudhari, told The Indian Express on Friday that her statement was recorded before an executive magistrate on Thursday night when she regained complete consciousness. “The girl said that she was not raped and nobody tried to killed her. She wanted to end her life and jumped from the terrace. Her family members were putting pressure on her to study but she wanted to start a business…” Chaudhari said, citing the girl’s statement.

On Thursday, the girl’s father lodged a complaint of rape with Umra police station. Police registered an offence against an unknown person. “In the provisional medical certificate, they mentioned multiple fractures on her pelvic bone and active vaginal bleeding. On that basis, we registered offence of rape and attempt to murder…” DCP Chaudhari said.

