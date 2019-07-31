Student kills classmate in Tamil Nadu school: cops

A Class 10 student of a boarding school in Kodaikanal was allegedly murdered by his classmate on Monday night, police said. According to a senior police officer in Dindigul, the student was stabbed with scissors by his classmate during an argument.

The incident happened at a residential public school in Kodaikanal around 9 pm on Monday night. “We came to know about the incident when the accused student ventured out of the school campus after committing the crime. He was loitering around the area and was questioned by a police team engaged in night patrolling. He admitted to stabbing the victim with scissors,” an officer said.

Preliminary probe revealed that the accused had earlier faced complaints of indiscipline and disciplinary action. Apart from the police, the district educational department and revenue officials have conducted parallel inquiries into the incident. “The accused has a history of creating trouble and facing action. Both of them were friends. What happened on Monday night was spontaneous,” said an educational officer.

The accused was produced before a juvenile justice court and sent to an observation home.