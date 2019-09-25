Student hangs himself in Jindal university hostel room

A third-year BBA student from OP Jindal University allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling of his college hostel room.

The 21-year-old’s body was found Monday as officials were alerted by students living in the same wing.

“We are awaiting the post-mortem report. It appears he committed suicide over the weekend when his roommates were away. The exact period will be determined in the autopsy. No suicide note was recovered. It appears he was depressed, which allegedly drove him to suicide. We will speak to his family members to further determine details,” said an officer from Rai Police Station.

The body of the student, hailing from Madhya Pradesh, was handed over to the family Tuesday morning.

According to police, the student, for the past few years, mostly kept to himself. Pursuing a business course from the university, he did not have a lot of friends in college, the family told police.

A statement by the college read: “The third year B.B.A (Hons) student from the Jindal Global Business School died by suicide. His parents and the police have been duly informed. We are deeply shocked and saddened that a young life has ended in this tragic manner. Our deepest condolences are with his classmates, friends, teachers, parents and other members of JGU community. JGU is observing a three-day mourning on the campus.”

The student shared his room with two others, who were away at the time, said police.