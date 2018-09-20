Dehradun student gangrape: CBSE expedites process to cancel school’s affiliation

Uttarakhand School Education Secretary Bhupinder Kaur Aulakh also wrote a letter to the Secretary of CBSE in Delhi mentioning that the state government “recommends” that the affiliation given to the school by the CBSE be cancelled. Uttarakhand School Education Secretary Bhupinder Kaur Aulakh also wrote a letter to the Secretary of CBSE in Delhi mentioning that the state government “recommends” that the affiliation given to the school by the CBSE be cancelled.

Four days after the gangrape of a girl student at a boarding school in Dehradun was uncovered, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has expedited proceedings against the school to cancel its affiliation.

Ranbir Singh, Regional Officer at CBSE’s Regional Office in Dehradun, said, “As soon as the incident came to light, I informed the CBSE headquarters in Delhi about it. (On Wednesday) I also wrote to the CBSE headquarters to cancel the school’s affiliation to the Board.”

On Wednesday, Uttarakhand School Education Secretary Bhupinder Kaur Aulakh also wrote a letter to the Secretary of CBSE in Delhi mentioning that the state government “recommends” that the affiliation given to the school by the CBSE be cancelled.

Among the reasons mentioned in the letter was the rape of the minor girl by four boys from the school – three of whom are minors, and one an adult — and the disregard for norms by the school administration.

“Even after instructions from the CBSE and the Dehradun Chief Education Officer, the school did not install CCTV cameras on the gates of the hostels, and in classrooms,” the letter stated.

As the cancellation of the school’s affiliation would affect its 357 students, Aulakh mentioned in the letter that provision must be made for the school to accommodate the school students in other “nearby” CBSE-affiliated schools.

Medical test results “hints” rape

While the alleged rape happened on August 14, the matter came to light on Sunday night. On Monday, police arrested the four boys and five members of the school administration and staff — the director, principal, an administrative officer along with his wife, and a hostel caretaker — who were named in an FIR registered at the Sahaspur police station.

The victim’s uncle told The Indian Express on phone, “Initially, we were not willing to take any legal action against the boys (who committed the alleged rape) since that would have affected our child’s reputation.”

However, the family filed an FIR in the Sahaspur police station on Monday after the police assured them that the girl’s identity would not be disclosed to the public at any stage of the legal proceedings.

The medical reports of the girl, which came out on Wednesday evening, have “hinted rape”, Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Nivedita Kukreti said. While the medical tests were done over a month after the incident, Sahaspur Station House Officer Naresh Rathod said, “The medical reports show that there was sexual assault. The report mentions old injuries which hint towards rape.”

The test reports on whether the girl was pregnant or not have not come out yet, Rathod said.

The school staff that had failed to report the incident to the police, intimidated the girl, and gave her medication to terminate the suspected pregnancy from the alleged rape, is currently in Dehradun district jail in Sudhowala along with one rape accused adult boy. The three minor boys are currently in a juvenile correction home in Haridwar.

