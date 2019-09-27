Student files bail plea, kin seek rape charge against Chinmayanand

A day after the law student who accused former BJP minister Chinmayanand of rape and sexual harassment was arrested in a case of extortion filed by the BJP leader’s lawyers, the 23-year-old student moved a bail application in the sessions court on Thursday.

The student’s lawyer moved the plea after a lower court declared her anticipatory bail plea “infructuous” following her arrest by the SIT probing the sexual assault and the extortion threat case.

The sessions court will hear the bail plea on Monday. The same day it will hear the bail petition of Chinmayanand, who was arrested last week, said government counsel Anuj Kumar.

The woman’s family has again demanded the SIT to press rape charge against Chinmayanand. While the student had accused the former BJP MP of raping her, the SIT booked him under IPC sections sections 354 D (stalking), 342 (wrongful confinement), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 376 C, which is usually applied in cases where a person abuses his position to “induce or seduce” a woman under his charge to have “sexual intercourse not amounting to the offence of rape”.

“The SIT is trying to highlight only the extortion case so that our demand to lodge a fresh FIR with the rape charge does not get much importance… It is shameful that the SIT is helping the rape accused instead of the victim. We will fight the case despite all pressure from state government and its agencies,” said the student’s brother.

Meanwhile, a delegation of All India Democratic Women Association, led by CPM leaders Brinda Karat and Subhasini Ali, reached Shahjahanpur jail and met the student. Speaking to mediapersons, Karat said the student appeared “frightened and terrified”. “The accused (Chinmayanand) is a very powerful person and the victim belongs to an ordinary family. She has displayed immense courage by complaining.”

The delegation also submitted a memorandum to SIT chief Naveen Arora, demanding rape charge against Chinmayanand on the basis of student’s statement given to Delhi Police.

AIDWA members alleged that the government machinery was being used to “save Chinmayanand” and accused the SIT of harassing the victim and her family in an attempt to break their spirit. The police have distorted the investigation and are trying to shield Chinmayanand by not booking him for rape, the delegation of AIDWA said.