scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022

Student dies, three injured as ceiling of school toilet collapses in Uttarakhand

According to locals, they had complained to the school administration regarding the dilapidated condition of its building but in vain.

Many school buildings in Uttarakhand, especially in the hills, are in a dilapidated condition.

An eight-year-old student died and three others were injured on Wednesday when the ceiling of a toilet collapsed in a school in Uttarakhand’s Champawat district, officials said.

The incident occurred at Maunkande primary school in the district’s Pati sub-division, they said.

Chandan died while three other students, Soni, Rinku and Shaguni, all aged eight, were injured in the accident, Pati Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Rinku Bisht said.

According to locals, they had complained to the school administration regarding the dilapidated condition of its building but in vain.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Eye on the graph, how Himachal Police is working to check crime, NYPD stylePremium
Eye on the graph, how Himachal Police is working to check crime, NYPD style
‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guestsPremium
‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guests
‘Foreign agents’ went undetected till flagged by someone outside: ZatkoPremium
‘Foreign agents’ went undetected till flagged by someone outside: Zatko
As Vedanta-Foxconn picks Gujarat, blame game in MaharashtraPremium
As Vedanta-Foxconn picks Gujarat, blame game in Maharashtra

“Had our complaints been heard, the life of a minor could have been saved,” said Godhan Singh, the guardian of an injured student.

A medical team has been rushed to the spot, Champawat District Magistrate Narendra Singh Bisht said.

Many school buildings in Uttarakhand, especially in the hills, are in a dilapidated condition.

First published on: 14-09-2022 at 07:57:51 pm
Next Story

Thomas Tuchel sacking not about Zagreb but lack of shared vision, says Chelsea owner

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 14: Latest News
Advertisement