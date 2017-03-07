Minor scuffle at Delhi University college over concert postponement

A minor scuffle broke out between the students on Monday at a Delhi University college during an annual fest after authorities postponed a concert where singer Neha Kakkar was scheduled to perform. (Representational Image) A minor scuffle broke out between the students on Monday at a Delhi University college during an annual fest after authorities postponed a concert where singer Neha Kakkar was scheduled to perform. (Representational Image)

A minor scuffle broke out between the students on Monday at a Delhi University college during an annual fest after authorities postponed a concert where singer Neha Kakkar was scheduled to perform. According to Deshbandhu College authority, the programme was postponed after the performer could not turn up on time.

“The performer (Kakkar) was scheduled to come at around 4 PM and the programme was supposed to commence by 6:30 PM. But, when she did not reach by 7:30 PM, so we decided to postpone the concert,” college Principal Ajay Arora said.

Some students then started shouting slogans against the college when the authority announced the decision. But nothing major happened at the college as police took prompt action and controlled the situation, he said.

However, police said a minor scuffle broke out among the students after the programme was postponed.

“There was a show by a singer who did not turn up. So, some students got angry and a minor scuffle broke out between them. But, they were pacified by the organisers and police and they left the campus,” the police said.

The college, however, has not yet announced the next date for the event.

“The college authority will meet tomorrow and decide another date for the event,” Arora added.

