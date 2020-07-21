Student activist Sharjeel Imam tests positive for Covid-19 in Guwahati jail

The Crime Branch has booked Sharjeel Imam under IPC sections 124A (sedition), 153A and 505. The Crime Branch has booked Sharjeel Imam under IPC sections 124A (sedition), 153A and 505.

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) PhD student Sharjeel Imam, lodged in Guwahati Central Jail over protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, officials confirmed Tuesday.

Imam, 31, is accused of conducting “inflammatory and instigating speeches” against the government on the CAA and National Register for Citizens (NRC) issues.

He was arrested from Kako village in Bihar’s Jehanabad district on January 28. The Crime Branch booked Imam under IPC sections 124A (sedition), 153A and 505.

The Delhi High Court had last week dismissed a plea by Imam challenging a trial court order granting more time to police to conclude the investigation against him.

Another inmate, activist Akhil Gogoi who was arrested over instances of violence during protests against the CAA in Assam last year, had tested positive for novel coronavirus a week ago. Gogoi has been charged with sedition by the NIA.

The Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti chief is currently being treated for Covid-19.

