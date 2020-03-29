Stuck in Valley, migrant workers long for home

A deserted Srinagar-Baramulla National Highway amid the COVID-19 lockdown Thursday. (Express File Photo: Shuaib Masoodi) A deserted Srinagar-Baramulla National Highway amid the COVID-19 lockdown Thursday. (Express File Photo: Shuaib Masoodi)

Sunil Kumar arrived in Srinagar on February 26, hoping for work as the construction season picks up in Kashmir. The 31-year-old carpenter has been working in the Valley since 2014, helping people rebuild their homes after the floods.

Now, on the outskirts of Srinagar, he and several others from his hometown, Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh, are looking for a way to reach home amid the lockdown. “This is not a distance one could walk either,” he said.

Official figures from 10 districts of Kashmir put the number of migrant workers currently in the Valley at just over 14,000.

On Saturday, various district administrations started reaching out to the migrant workers. But, the major concern of the workers is how to reach home.

“I don’t even have balance in my phone to call home. Right now, we are dependent on the government and we are thankful for their help. But if they can somehow make an arrangement for us to go home, that would be a bigger kindness,” Sunil said.

In another part of Srinagar, Shakir from Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh said Kashmir is his second home. “I only visit my family about once a year,” he said. The 40-year-old mattress maker added, “I left in August after the government said everyone from outside the state should leave but I came back around October because I can make around Rs 8,000 a month here and I need that to support my family.” The father of five said work had just picked up when news of the lockdown came. “There is no work in the village and now no work here.”

Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole told The Indian Express that the majority of migrant workers in the Valley — the farm labourers — are yet to reach, but some construction and brick kilns workers are here. “Owners of brick kilns have been asked to take care of the workers. They should not face any scarcity of food. The administration is assisting construction workers. NGOs have also been roped in and we are providing food packets and dry ration,” he said.

At Bijbehara in Anantnag, 27 workers from Araria in Bihar are confined to their accommodation with no money and ration. “We have no work, no money and about 1 litre of gas,” Mohammad Sartaj said.

He reached Anantnag on March 3. “We had some work lined up. We did that and I sent the money to my family. And just after that, this lockdown was announced,” he said.

Sartaj said they are depending on help from the authorities and local residents but do not want to venture out on their own. “Yahan log madad kar dete hain. Raaste mein kaun poochega.” (People help out. But who will help us out on the road.)

