Stuck in traffic, Kanpur industry body office-bearer dies of post-Covid complications

Kanpur police Commissioner Asim Arun and other officials with the woman's family members. President Kovind instructed officials to meet the family members and convey his condolences to them. (Twitter/@kanpurnagarpol)

Vandana Mishra, the 50-year-old chairperson for the women’s wing of the local chapter of the Indian Industries Association, died in Kanpur due to Covid-19 complications while stuck in traffic on Friday. The local police had set up many diversions across the city for President Ram Nath Kovind convoy to pass.

Kanpur Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) B B G T S Murthy told The Indian Express on Saturday that an investigation is being done into the incident by an ADCP level officer.

The official Twitter handle of the Kanpur Police Commissionerate tweeted an apology for the death of Mishra. “Kanpur City Police and I personally seek forgiveness for IIA’s chairperson sister Vandana Mishra’s death. This is a big lesson for the future. We pledge to ensure that our route arrangement is such that citizens have to wait for the least amount of time so that such incidents are not repeated,” said the tweet.

Mishra was on her way to a private hospital when she got stuck in traffic between the Nand Lal intersection and Govindpuri flyover after she complained of nausea and vomiting on Friday evening.

Speaking to The Indian Express on Saturday, Indian Industries Association Kanpur Divisional chairman Alok Agarwal said that Mishra had contracted Covid-19 between April 2 and 14 and was struggling with post-COVID complications.

“She had gone to the hospital in the first half of Friday too and got tests done. She returned home around 4 pm, but once again, she complained of nausea and uneasiness around 6 pm. Then they again left for the hospital. Because there was a lot of traffic on the route to the hospital, they got late and she vomited while in the car. Her family members gave her CPR and tried to save her, Agarwal said, adding that one of her family members is a doctor and tried to save her.

“Though she had recovered from COVID, she was having issues with her health and they visited the hospital on multiple occasions,” said Agarwal. He said Mishra’s cremation was done on Saturday morning. “She is survived by two sons. One of them is supposed to get married soon,” added Agarwal.

A police officer said that due to movement of VIP cars on Friday, several roads were blocked and the road on which Mishra’s vehicle got stuck was among the routes which had to be blocked for security purpose. “It is part of the protocol to block traffic when VIP cars pass,” said the officer.

The chief minister and governor were also in the city to welcome the President. President Kovind is on a three-day visit to Kanpur and will visit his village Paraunkh on Sunday.

In a tweet on Saturday afternoon, Kanpur police wrote, “Honourable President sir expressed distress over the untimely death of sister Vandana Mishra. He called the Kanpur police Commissioner and District Magistrate to inquire about the incident and expressed grief. He instructed the officials to ensure that his message reaches the family and the officers attended the funeral and extended the President’s message to the grieving family.”