CAB protest: Stuck in Assam, Ludhiana trader hires ambulance to get out

Protests in Assam. (PTI) Protests in Assam. (PTI)

Stuck in anti-CAB protests in Assam where he had gone to work out some deals, a businessman from Ludhiana was forced to hire an ambulance to reach Guwahati to catch a train home.

Ajay Kumar, 48, who will reach Ludhiana Sunday morning is bicycle parts trader. “On December 10, I was on way to Jorhat from Guwahati when our train was halted by protesters, who came inside and asked us to raise slogans against CAB. When I reached Jorhat, the entire bazar was closed. I returned to railway station and boarded a train too Tinsukia, where too markets were closed.

Then I took a train to Lumbding. It is a 5-hour journey, but took us 18 hours. In Lumbding, I managed to meet the dealers on December 12. I then decided to return to Guwahati and managed to reach Hojai from where Guwahati is about 135 km. The dealer I met, tried to book a taxi but no driver was ready. Finally, a driver agreed to take me to Guwahati in an ambulance. He charged Rs 18,000, but I finally reached Guwahati railway station on December 13 morning and from where I took a train to New Jailpaiguri,” Ajay , who is still enroute, said.

Manpreet Singh, another industrialist who is a resident of Assan and has offices both in Ludhiana and Guwahati, said,”I had to go to Guwahati Friday, but I got my ticket cancelled. My brother Jaswinder Singh, who manages our wholesale and retail bicycle store at Guwahati, told me that that everything is shut”.

Manpreet said there was lot of unrest during 1971-1985 when Bangladeshi Hindus had migrated to Assam. “The then PM Rajiv Gandhi had assured that they will not be given citizenship, but CAB now will give them citizenship rights. I am looking at the same unrest yet again. I feel, government did not do their homework before bringing in this bill. I hope peace prevails soon in Assam”.

