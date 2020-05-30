Stuck for 68 days, Japanese tourist to finally fly back

The 20-year-old had come from Tokyo to India on January 11 with a budget of Rs 2 lakh. The 20-year-old had come from Tokyo to India on January 11 with a budget of Rs 2 lakh.

When a 20-year-old Japanese tourist, Ryoma Tanaka, decided to go beyond the beaten tourist path to experience India on a bike, he did not know that his motorcycle diary would read like a lockdown log.

After spending 42 days locked-in at a tourist complex in Pathankot’s Damtal village, he spent the next 26 days at a private officers’ club in Faridkot, courtesy the district administration.

Finally on Friday, he was busy freighting his bags to start his bike ride from Faridkot to Delhi to board a flight to Tokyo on Saturday night.

Hours before his journey, Tanaka also cooked himself a comfort meal at the club’s kitchen —a bowl of Maggi noodles made to his taste.

Since May 4, Tanaka has been staying at a room in the club, which is empty except for him and two caretakers. His stay was arranged here by the Faridkot administration, after a city resident spotted him on the road on May 2 looking for help after being stuck apparently trying to get to Delhi from Pathankot. He was brought to Faridkot and his stay arranged at club from May 4 onwards. And now an official from the district administration will escort him to the Japanese Embassy in Delhi for his onward journey.

The 20-year-old had come from Tokyo to India on January 11 with a budget of Rs 2 lakh. After travelling to over 15 cities, including Kochi, Chennai, Sikkim, Varanasi, Agra, on trains or buses, he made it to Delhi in March. “I stayed in cheap hotels with no AC and TV and hence, I had no idea as to what was happening in India or the world. On March 20, I purchased a bike for Rs 65,000 from Delhi and started a bike trip to cover the rest of the country. I went to Chandigarh on a bike, later I went to Himachal and finally on March 23, I came in Pathankot from where I was not able to go anywhere as India was under the lockdown,” he said in broken English, while pointing out that he did not watch news on TV or read newspapers to know Covid news during the lockdown.

