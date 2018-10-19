Stubble burning: Punjab CM Amarinder meets PM, seeks aid for farmers

The statement said that the Chief Minister had requested Modi to urge the Finance Ministry to urgently settle the Rs 31000 crore CCL gap on the principle of shared responsibilities. The statement said that the Chief Minister had requested Modi to urge the Finance Ministry to urgently settle the Rs 31000 crore CCL gap on the principle of shared responsibilities.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to press for compensation to farmers for eliminating paddy stubble without burning, while also asking for his intervention to ensure settlement of the Rs 31000 crore CCL gap and assistance for the preparation of the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Sri Guru Nanak Dev.

Quoting the CM, a government statement, said, “The Prime Minister was sympathetic to the problem of the farmers. The CM told Modi tha the problem of stubble burning could get aggravated, despite various steps being taken by the state government, with the close of the harvest season, and needed to be urgently addressed.”

The Chief Minister also took the opportunity to thank the Prime Minister for the central government’s decision not to disturb the 60:40 ratio with respect to appointment of officers in the UT of Chandigarh.

The statement said that the Chief Minister had requested Modi to urge the Finance Ministry to urgently settle the Rs 31000 crore CCL gap on the principle of shared responsibilities.

Reiterating his demand for resettlement of gap in Food Cash Credit Account of Punjab, which had resulted from systemic and structural reasons, the Chief Minister told Modi that this should be settled on the principle of shared responsibilities amongst the stakeholders in procurement of foodgrains for the country, he said.

In fact, he pointed out, the matter had been discussed in detail in internal report of the Ministry of Food and Public Distribution, referred as the P K Jha Committee Report, the statement added.

Citing similar commemorative events held in the past, when generous assistance packages were given by Centre to the state government, the Chief Minister reminded Modi of his assurance that the Centre would provide due assistance to the Punjab government to celebrate the 550th birth anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Dev next year in a befitting manner, added the statement.

He urged the Prime Minister to issue suitable directions to the Ministry of Culture and the National Implementation Committee, instituted in June this year, to provide the necessary support to the state to make suitable arrangements for the event.

Amarinder also sought Rs 800 crore in compensation for the losses incurred by the state due to the recent flooding resulting from exceptionally heavy rainfall.

