Stubble burning: Haryana former FM Abhimanyu calls Kejriwal ‘villain’ for blaming farmers for Delhi pollution

Haryana’s former Finance Minister Capt Abhimanyu on Tuesday called Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal a “villain” for blaming the famers for Delhi’s pollution woes. He was addressing a press conference at the BJP office in Panchkula.

“It is his (Kejriwal’s) narrow thought process that has put a question mark on (the conduct of) the farmer. He is the real villain who calls himself IIT-qualified but cannot produce a single IIT report that shows that farmers are responsible for Delhi’s air pollution,” said Abhimanyu.

Talking about the two years he held the Industrial Training and Environment Ministry portfolio from 2014 to 2016, Abhimanyu said, “During my time as the environment minister, I had asked Kejriwal several times to show me one report from IIT, a government organisation or any other recognised institution that says crop-residue burning is the reason for Delhi’s pollution. Delhi created too much pressure on the issue.”

Dismissing the Delhi CM’s claims, he added, “Stubble burning can be blamed to an extent but this is definitely not the only reason. It is the ambient local dust of a place that creates such situations….Delhi has mountains of garbage situated at all corners and they have no solution for it. Construction going on in the city, emissions from illegal factories, vehicular emissions, increasing atmospheric pressure and moisture along with lack of wind are responsible for the city’s air quality.”

Abhimanyu also informed mediapersons that booth-level committees are being updated by the BJP nationwide and the exercise is expected to be completed by January. The committees have people working at different levels with a mandate to inform people about central schemes and to listen to their grievances.