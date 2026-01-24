Stronger ties between India, EU can de-risk world economy: EAM Jaishankar

A stronger relationship between India and the European Union can de-risk the world economy, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday as he met the envoys of 27 EU member states, led by the EU envoy to India, in New Delhi.

This comes ahead of the India-EU leaders’ summit and the visit of the EU leaders to India for the Republic Day celebrations.

Jaishankar posted on X, “Spoke to them about the current state of the world with volatility and instability as the new normal.” The meeting is significant at a time when the US administration led by President Donald Trump is being seen as unpredictable by New Delhi.