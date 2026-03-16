Strong winds, heavy rain as Nor’wester wreaks havoc in Odisha districts, 2 dead

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At least two people died and several others sustained severe injuries as a Nor’wester wreaked havoc in the Karanjia area in Mayurbhanj district on Sunday afternoon, officials said.
Two panchayats under Karanjia subdivision were severely lashed by strong winds followed by heavy rainfall, thunderstorm and lightning, leaving a trail of destruction, including uprooted trees, electricity poles and damaged thatched houses.
Speaking to The Indian Express, Mayurbhanj Collector Hema Kanta Say said an auto-rickshaw plying on NH-220 was blown away and thrown into a pond because of the severity of the wind.
“Two people died, and the injured were rushed to the nearby hospital and later to Keonjhar for better treatment. The condition of the injured are said to be stable,” said the Collector.
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed concern over the deaths and directed the administration to ensure good treatment to the injured. Majhi also announced ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased.
According to the Mayurbhanj Collector, officials have been rushed to the affected areas to take stock of the situation and to assess the damage, following which victims will be compensated.
At least 70 thatched houses have been damaged due to the storm, and officials said the affected have been moved to safe shelters while cooked food is being provided to the affected families. Electricity supply has also been affected in large parts of Mayurbhanj district due to the storm.
Several other districts, including Keonjhar, Jajpur and Nayagarh, were also affected due to the Nor’wester.
Meanwhile, the Bhubaneswar Met Centre has issued an Orange warning for Mayurbhanj district for Monday, during which the Met said thunderstorms, accompanied by lightning and hail, along with gusty surface winds (wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph), are likely to occur at isolated places. Similarly, a Yellow warning has also been issued for several other districts for the next five days.
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