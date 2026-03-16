Strong winds, heavy rain as Nor’wester wreaks havoc in Odisha districts, 2 dead

At least 70 thatched houses have been damaged due to the storm, and officials said the affected have been moved to safe shelters while cooked food is being provided to the affected families. (Source: Video grab)

At least two people died and several others sustained severe injuries as a Nor’wester wreaked havoc in the Karanjia area in Mayurbhanj district on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

Two panchayats under Karanjia subdivision were severely lashed by strong winds followed by heavy rainfall, thunderstorm and lightning, leaving a trail of destruction, including uprooted trees, electricity poles and damaged thatched houses.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Mayurbhanj Collector Hema Kanta Say said an auto-rickshaw plying on NH-220 was blown away and thrown into a pond because of the severity of the wind.

“Two people died, and the injured were rushed to the nearby hospital and later to Keonjhar for better treatment. The condition of the injured are said to be stable,” said the Collector.