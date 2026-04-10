Strong El Niño to emerge in Pacific Ocean after July, says NOAA

El Niño affects global weather and is known to cause extreme heat, drought and below average rainfall.(Credits: Pexels)

A ‘very strong’ El Niño is likely to develop along the Pacific Ocean during the latter half of this year and persist till the end of 2026, the US-based National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said on Thursday.

In its monthly ENSO bulletin issued on April 9, NOAA said that the prevailing ENSO neutral conditions, which developed in March, will fade away and transition to El Niño during June – August period.

The El Niño Southern Oscillation (ENSO) is a global ocean-atmospheric phenomenon that is based on the ocean surface temperature along the equatorial and central Pacific Ocean. ENSO has three phases : El Niño (warm), neutral and La Niña (cool) and the phase is based on the Relative Oceanic Niño Index, a temperature value measured of a specific region, known as the Niño 3.4, along the Pacific Ocean. El Niño is declared when this value is equal or over 0.5 degree Celsius and La Niña when it is equal or lower than 0.5 degree Celsius. These phases alternate once every two to seven years. El Niño affects global weather and is known to cause extreme heat, drought and below average rainfall.