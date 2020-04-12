Stringent steps in 5 districts keep COVID-19 cases at zero, but are they testing enough?

In Bathinda district, 100 of 103 patients have tested negative and three reports are pending. (File) In Bathinda district, 100 of 103 patients have tested negative and three reports are pending. (File)

ALTHOUGH PUNJAB has recorded 158 COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths across 17 districts, five districts are yet to report any cases. Bathinda, Ferozepur, Fazilka, Gurdaspur and Tarn Taran have zero case so far. Barring Bathinda, all others are along the international border touching Pakistan.

Ferozepur implementing ‘strict measures’

Ferozepur DC Kulwant Singh said, “We are following strict measures to enforce the lockdown. Ferozepur is located at a dead end as the border is right next to our district. We are 220 km away from Chandigarh.

Hence movement of people from other districts is less. Moreover, after all districts around us reported positive cases, we started denying curfew passes to people coming from these districts. I myself counselled people to postpone nearly seven weddings. As our borders are sealed, no outsider can come inside.”

So far, ten samples have been taken in the district and all have tested negative. Asked whether the number of people being tested is enough, he said, “It is being done based on symptoms.”

The district had 1,048 persons with a history of foreign travel, of which 16 could not be traced and rest all have completed their quarantine. Details of only two Tablighis have been recorded. They had gone to attend the Jamaat in Nizamuddin but never came back to Ferozepur, instead went to their native states Karnataka and Odisha.

Fazilka DC sets up office in lawn

Fazilka DC Arvindpal Singh Sandhu has set up his office in a makeshift tent in the lawn of his residence. “I have moved out of the closed room. We conduct all meetings in this tent, maintaining social distance. In a closed room, the same air keeps on circulating, but here due to the fresh air, chances of droplet infection are less. Out of over 450 patients, we tested 21 patients and all of them have tested negative. Our district boders Rajasthan, Haryana where positive cases are increasing. Border sealing is the only way and we had no Tablighi contact tracing in Fazilka.”

The district opens its banks thrice a week even now for only business to business meetings while timings for ration and milk supplies are different to avoid rush.

In Bathinda, 50 Tablighis, contacts test negative

In Bathinda district, 100 of 103 patients have tested negative and three reports are pending. A total of 50 related to Tablighi Jamaat have also tested negative.

Deputy Commissioner B Srinivasan said, “We are surrounded by districts with positive cases from all sides, hence we have sealed inter-district borders strictly from the past four days. Only essential services are allowed and even those truckers are first examined at borders on a daily basis by the health department’s team with thermal scanners and only then can they move inside. No other curfew pass holder is allowed to enter our district except for emergency services personnel.”

Two health department officials are sitting at each of the seven entries to Bathinda district 24×7 on 8-hour shifts to examine persons with thermal scanners. Anyone with symptoms is sent to flu corners straight away. Even if the same person comes daily with vegetables or any other supply, he/she is checked daily,” said Civil Surgeon Dr Amrik Singh. Even at the Sabzi Mandi, the supplier and retailer are checked daily as a precautionary measure, said health officials.

Moreover, 1,500 persons with foreign travel history have also been traced and the persons with symptoms have been tested. The DC said, “We test only those who show symptoms irrespective of whether they have foreign travel history or not. Essential items like groceries, vegetables are being delivered door-to-door while medicines which were also delivered door-to-door for a week can now be obtained from chemists from 5 am to 7 am only. On any single day, one third of bank branches are opened on a rotation basis with scanty staff and so is the case with petrol pumps.”

“If all fuel stations are not opened, traffic violators will not roam around. By and large, people have started cooperating with curfew rules,” said the DC. Within the city area, 100 tractors and trolleys move to supply grocery and vegetables while 15 vans supply milk.

In Gurdaspur, Tarn Taran, home quarantine on war footing

In Gurdaspur and Tarn Taran, 35 and 8 tests have been done so far respectively. While in Gurdaspur 30 have tested negative and result of five is pending, in Tarn Taran, all eight have tested negative. Mohd Isfaq, Gurdaspur DC, said, “I used to go in markets with loudspeaker in my hand since March’s first week itself. Our SDMs, ADC also used to do this. We told people about social distancing, need to stay indoors.”

He added, “Being a border district is not an advantage. Rather ours is a travel-through district as people coming from Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar etc. go via Gurdaspur only. We traced 6000 NRIs with travel history and home quarantined them. There was no issue tracing Tablighis, our staff reached out to people the way we reach out to them during elections. Daily from 10 am to 11 am, I interact with sarpanches of different villages or even common villagers join conversation on Zoom. In the afternoon, our SDMs or ADC talk to people via Zoom, hence we keep on taking feedback.I know, it is difficult to maintain zero, but we are making all efforts. In Gurdaspur, milk and vegetables are delivered from 7 am to 10 pm while ration from 12 pm to 5 pm. This way, rush is reduced on roads.”

Pardeep Aggarwal, Tarn Taran DC, said, “We have installed automatic disinfection chamber in DC complex and now they are being installed in all the 8 mandis of the district ahead of wheat procurement season. We had 1,428 cases of foreign travel history of which 1,415 were quarantined and the rest could not be traced. Apart from this 72 persons with travel history of Rajasthan and Hazur Sahib have also been home quarantined. On the basis of symptoms, we tested only 8 people and all have tested negative. The contacts of Hazuri Ragi Bhai Nirmal Singh and one patient who died of COVID-19 in Amritsar had also been quarantined in our district and 3 FIRs were lodged against people who had jumped home quarantine.”

Aggarwal added that only one person from Tarn Taran had attended Tablighi Jamaat in Nizamuddin, but that person is still in Delhi, hence no other contact tracing was done. From Monday, however, they will do be conducting screening in slums.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd