Stringent lockdown in several areas as Bengaluru sees rise in Covid cases

With Bengaluru witnessing a sudden spike in the number of fresh Covid-19 cases and fatalities in the past week, Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa has directed officials to implement “stringent lockdown measures” in several areas of the city.

“Stringent lockdown to be in place in areas like KR Market, Siddapura, VVPuram, Kalasipalya, and surrounding areas. Adjoining streets of positive cases’ residences also will be sealed,” Karnataka CM Yediyurappa said after a meeting with top government officers in Bengaluru on Monday.

He added that these areas had clusters that reported a big number of cases in the past few days.

While the total tally in the city on June 14 was 690, the same rose to 1,272 on June 21, as per the statistics shared by the Karnataka Health Department.

During the same time, Bengaluru’s death toll doubled from 32 to 64 as well. “As the number of cases is increasing in Bengaluru at an alarming rate, this (the spread of the infection) can be contained only if preventive measures are implemented strictly,” Yediyurappa added.

To identify probable cases right at the point of source, the CM also directed officials to set up fever clinics across all 198 wards of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). Meanwhile, BBMP officials apprised the CM of booth-level officers and volunteers working to trace contracts and to monitor quarantined persons.

Apart from Deputy CM C N Ashwathnarayana, Revenue Minister R Ashoka, and Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, top officials including Chief Secretary T M Vijayabhaskar, Additional Chief Secretary and Development Commissioner Vandita Sharma, ACS (H&FW) Jawaid Akhtar were also present among others.

Further, the CM directed officials to file FIR against those violating quarantine norms, if necessary. “Stringent action should be taken against such people,” he said.

At the same time, officers were also directed to fix rates for Covid-19 treatment in private hospitals and medical colleges empanelled by the government under the Ayushman Bharat – Arogya Karnataka (ABARK) scheme.

Among 518 such hospitals identified across the state, 44 are in the capital city Bengaluru alone.

Meanwhile, even as the Centre asked all states to replicate the best practices implemented by Karnataka to contain the pandemic, the State witnessed an addition of 2150 cases and 51 deaths in the past week.

Further, stressing on the importance of continuing economic activities in the city, Yediyurappa said, “Covid-19 should be contained without affecting the economic activities which resumed recently in Bengaluru.”

