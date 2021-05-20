Strike or no strike: In Mirwaiz name, 2 statements with opposite May 21 plans

Days after Hurriyat leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq issued a statement saying “martyr’s day” programmes on May 21 will remain muted due to the Covid pandemic, another statement issued in his name has given a detailed charter of programmes and called for a complete strike on that day.

The Hurriyat observes May 21 as martyr’s day in memory of Mirwaiz Mohammed Farooq and Abdul Ghani Lone, who were killed by militants on the same day, 12 years apart.

Sources in Central agencies said the second statement has been surreptitiously issued from Islamabad to put pressure on the Hurriyat leadership to create unrest on May 21. Sources in the Hurriyat also confirmed that they have not issued any statement barring the first one in which they cancelled most programmes.

The development comes amid Pakistan showing friendly overtures towards India in the recent past and the countries agreeing to honour the 2003 ceasefire agreement on the LoC and International Border. Diplomatic engagements between the two countries are also said to have improved in the past few months.

On May 15, the Jammu and Kashmir Awami Action Committee, which is headed by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, said that various “commemorative functions held each year to pay tributes… over a period of one week called ‘Hafta-e-Shahadat’… stand cancelled as the coronavirus pandemic is ravaging through J&K”.

However, on May 18, another statement released in the name of All Party Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq gave out a detailed plan of action between May 18 and May 21.

Inputs from Bashaarat Masood in Srinagar