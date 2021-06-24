Maharashtra: Strike ends, ASHAs to get hike of Rs 1,500 per month, smartphones

Accredited Social Health Activists called off their nine-day strike on Wednesday after the state government agreed to increase their monthly honorarium by Rs 1,500, and for block facilitators by Rs 1,700.(Representational Image)

Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) called off their nine-day strike on Wednesday after the state government agreed to increase their monthly honorarium by Rs 1,500, and for block facilitators by Rs 1,700.

Each ASHA worker will also be gifted a smartphone.

On Wednesday, Health Minister Rajesh Tope held a meeting with senior health officials and representatives of ASHA, following which the strike was called off.

Tope announced that ASHAs will be given Rs 1,000 hike in fixed monthly pay and Rs 500 as Covid-19 allowance. Block facilitators will get a hike of Rs 1,200 per month and Rs 500 as Covid-19 allowance.

Fixed monthly income for ASHAs during the pandemic is slated to touch Rs 6,500, apart from programme-based financial incentives they receive.

Fixed monthly income for block facilitators is set to cross Rs 12,200. Maharashtra has 68,297 ASHAs and 3,570 block facilitators.

“Besides, the government has agreed to pay Rs 200 per day for immunisation work to ASHAs. Pending pay will be given to them for mobilising villagers to get vaccinated,” said Shubha Shamim, state secretary of Centre of Indian Trade Union.

The state had fixed Rs 2,000 monthly pay apart from Union government’s pay of Rs 2,000 for ASHAs last year.

This year, ASHAs have come up with a list of demands – from more protection against Covid-19 infection to bed reservation in hospitals and better pay.

They have alleged they were working eight hours a day and Covid-19 work had added to their burden. On June 15, they went on an indefinite statewide strike.

Raju Desle, who attended the meeting on Wednesday on behalf of ASHAs, said that apart from immediate hike in pay, the health minister also assured that fixed monthly pay will be increased by another Rs 500 per month from July 1, 2022.