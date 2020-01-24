Strife over denial of govt services led to Chaibasa tension, killings: victims’ kin to Jharkhand CM

Security personnel at the spot of the murder in Chaibasa. (ANI) Security personnel at the spot of the murder in Chaibasa. (ANI)

A long-brewing tension between people supporting Pathalgadi self-rule movement in Chaibasa district and those opposing it, over availing benefit of government schemes, allegedly led to the eventual beheading of seven people in the district’s Burugulikera village on Sunday, the victims’ family members told Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who met them on Thursday afternoon.

While Superintendent of Police Indrajit Mahata cited a complaint lodged by people in favour of Pathalgadi movement and said the killings may ostensibly have been triggered by an anti-Pathalgadi group’s act of destruction of houses of some of their rivals, the families denied this.

They claimed to have been repeatedly “pressured” by the former village chief, who they claimed is from the “pro-Pathalgadi faction”, to submit identity cards such as Aadhaar, and to refuse government services. This, they said, led to friction – and eventually Sunday’s killings.

Meanwhile, Soren, who was to expand his ministry on Friday, postponed it in view of the Burugulikera incident.

Nathuram Budh, whose brother James was one of those killed, told Soren that around 80 families did not support Pathalgadi movement and wanted to avail of government ration, pension, house, midday meals, etc. “But pro-Pathalgadi people led by former village mukhiya Ranasi Budh put pressure on us to submit documents to them to stop us from availing the services. We opposed this,” he said.

Nathuram later told The Indian Express that despite several meetings between the two groups, the problem could not be resolved.

Jawanti Budh, wife of deceased Etwa Budh, told Soren that her sister-in-law could not get school admission because her documents were taken away by pro-Pathalgadi people. “The issue was going on for long. He (Etwa) had gone for the meeting (to resolve the issue). He never returned,” she said.

Citing an FIR by pro-Pathalgadi people, SP Mahata said, “Two people from this camp went missing on January 16 after people from anti-Pathalgadi group ransacked their homes. A meeting was convened on Sunday and all nine (anti-Pathalgadi people) were called. Two people (out of nine) ran away. Prima facie, it emerges villagers caught the other seven and later killed them.”

Nathuram Budh denied this.

Another FIR has been registered against the pro-Pathalgadi faction for murder, destruction of evidence, among others.

DGP K N Choubey said: “It’s too early to comment on progress (of probe). We have arrested three people. Investigation is on.”

Chief Minister Soren told the victims’ families that tribal leaders such as Birsa Munda and Siddho Kanho had fought for India’s freedom but it is sad that tribals today are fighting among themselves. “It took so long to get the state (Jharkhand)…. Outsiders are getting involved in our internal fight),” he told them.

Soren did not clarify what he meant by “outsiders”.

