Strictly monitor & report demographic changes in border districts: Amit Shah to DMs

Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the inauguration of Border Out Posts G-7 and G-13 at Bhuj, in Kutch on Friday. (ANI)

UNION HOME and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah has directed the district magistrates (DMs) of border districts to strictly monitor and regularly report demographic changes happening in their areas.

Shah gave the directions after chairing a review meeting focusing on security-related issues pertaining to border and coastal districts of Gujarat along the India-Pakistan Border, an official statement issued on Saturday said.

The review meeting was held in Bhuj on Friday, during Shah’s visit to the Kutch district. The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi, Chief Secretary M K Das, DGP K L N Rao along with other senior officials of the state apart from DMs and Superintendents of Police (SPs) of Kutch, Patan and Vav-Tharad districts, among others.