Strictly monitor & report demographic changes in border districts: Amit Shah to DMs

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UNION HOME and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah has directed the district magistrates (DMs) of border districts to strictly monitor and regularly report demographic changes happening in their areas.
Shah gave the directions after chairing a review meeting focusing on security-related issues pertaining to border and coastal districts of Gujarat along the India-Pakistan Border, an official statement issued on Saturday said.
The review meeting was held in Bhuj on Friday, during Shah’s visit to the Kutch district. The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi, Chief Secretary M K Das, DGP K L N Rao along with other senior officials of the state apart from DMs and Superintendents of Police (SPs) of Kutch, Patan and Vav-Tharad districts, among others.
According to the statement, the meeting focused on the challenges faced by the border areas in which emphasis was put on the active and effective role of the state government, especially the DMs and SPs.
Quoting Shah, the statement said, “DMs in border districts must strictly monitor and regularly report demographic changes. The reverse migration taking place due to the setting up of industrial units in border areas is a welcome development. For deporting already settled infiltrators, everyone – from police stations to Patwaris – must come forward collectively… Local administrations should prepare Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) which ensures identification of already-settled infiltrators, drones, and narcotics.”
As per the statement, Shah said a security coordination group should be formed in every district which includes BSF, Coast Guard, Income Tax, ED and the Lead Bank Manager. He also said that the responsibility for implementing laws related to income tax, money laundering and customs should be of the DMs, SPs and IG of the border range.
The Union minister also emphasised the need of keeping strict vigil over hawala transactions, financial dealings, mule accounts, shell companies, suspicious vehicles and GST collection in border districts. He also added that agencies fighting against economic offences should be strictly apprised about the border areas and the Income Tax department should launch a major survey in collaboration with the RBI.
Shah said that considering Gujarat’s proximity to the International Maritime Boundary Line, there is a need to focus on coastal security and effective coordination with the Indian Coast Guard. He added that government schemes “should be implemented 100 per cent in border villages.”
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