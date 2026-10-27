Strictly abiding by relevant agreements with India, says China

Days after Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Director General Shatrujeet Kapur talked about face-offs between Indian and Chinese troops at multiple locations in Arunachal Pradesh, and that the situation continues, Beijing — in its first official comments after the statement — on Monday said it is strictly abiding by the relevant agreements with India and conducts normal border patrols to safeguard its sovereignty.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said on Friday that friction points typically occur when Chinese forces depart from established patrolling patterns in border pockets.

Responding to this, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said at a media briefing, “China strictly abides by the relevant agreements and common understandings reached between the two countries, and conducts normal border patrol and control activities to safeguard its territorial sovereignty and stability in the border areas.”